Lawrence woman pleads guilty in 2021 pedestrian death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lawrence woman pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle.

Kodi R. Crane, 41, was involved in an incident on August 4, 2021 just after 8 a.m., near the intersection of 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. Crane struck a 50-year-old Lawrence woman.

“Our streets should be a safe place for everyone in our community,” Douglas County District Attorney, Suzanne Valdez said. “This tragedy should never have occurred, but I hope today’s plea will help bring some measure of closure to the victim’s friends and family.”

The 50-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Crane, who must register as a violent offender for 15 years, faces 31 to 136 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Sentencing for Crane has been set for 3 p.m. on September 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.