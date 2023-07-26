KU, K-State name Big 12 Athlete of the Year nominees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 2022-23 Big 12 Athlete of the Year nominees are being unveiled school by school throughout the month on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, Kansas and Kansas State announced their nominees for the prestigious conference honor.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson wrapped up his redshirt junior season under Bill Self, leading Kansas to its 17th Big 12 and NCAA-record 64th all-time conference regular season title. In addition to that, Wilson won the Julius Erving Award while being named a consensus 2022-23 All-America First Team member. He was one of four Naismith Trophy finalists and one of five Wooden Award finalists. He was an unanimous selection as the 2022-23 Big 12 Player of the Year, to the All-Big 12 First Team, leading the conference in a trio of scoring, rebounding and double doubles.

Prior to being selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, he graduated with a Communications Studies degree and was a mentor for Kansas’ TEAM Impact Player in 2022-23. He also conducted youth basketball camps in the Lawrence and Kansas City areas along with his hometown of Denton, Texas.

High jumper Rylee Anderson was nominated as the Jayhawks’ Kansas Female Athlete of the Year candidate.

The sophomore and Colorado native was an indoor First Team All-American, the NCAA runner-up in the Women’s High Jump with a 1.88m clearance, outdoor Second Team All-American and placed 12th at the 2023 Outdoor National Championships. Anderson is also a Back-to-Back Big 12 champion, winning both the indoor and outdoor women’s high jump titles. She was named Big 12 Athlete of the Week in April and the 2023 Robert E. Frederick Scholar Athlete of the Year. She was also a 2023 CSC Academic All-District selection.

Kansas State’s female athlete candidate is also apart of the track and field team. Emma Robbins competes in Hammer and Weight Throw, and just wrapped up her junior campaign out of Anaheim, California.

She earned her first NCAA First Team All-American distinction as a part of the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships and broke the Kansas State school record with a fourth-place hammer throw at the NCAA Championships. She was also the runner-up in hammer throw at the NCAA Championships along with winning the same event at the Rock Chalk Classic. These are all added to a third place weight throw finish in the Indoor Big 12 Championship and 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District VII honors.

Running back Deuce Vaughn was named the male candidate.

The junior out of Round Rock, Texas, was named a Consensus All-American for a second-straight season. He was one of four finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship, a Second Team Academic All-Big 12 performer.

eH participated in Adopt A Family, Red Carper Readers Literacy Night, Special Olympics Kansas and Jr Wildcats.

Vaughn was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in April in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

