Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas, Mizzou football and basketball ticketing options now available

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As college football and basketball seasons inch closer, tickets are becoming available to watch your local college teams on the hardwood and gridiron this season.

Missouri men’s and women’s basketball season tickets are now on sale for the 2023-24 season. Season ticket prices are set to remain the same for both programs, despite new renovations made to Mizzou Arena, updated seating and coming off an exciting season in Columbia.

Women’s tickets start at $49 for 15 home games with payment plans and discounts for faculty and staff available. All-SEC honoree Hayley Frank, who enters the season ninth on the program’s all-time scoring leaderboard, and SEC All-Freshman Team member Ashton Judd highlight a team that has made 10-straight trips to the postseason.

ALSO READ: Missouri announces 2023-24 men’s basketball opponents

Men’s basketball comes off a campaign with 25 victories which is the Tigers’ most in 11 seasons and first NCAA Tournament victory in 13 seasons on top of advancing to the SEC Tournament Semifinals for the first time in school history. Men’s tickets start at $285 for 17 home games with payment plans and discounts for faculty and staff available.

To renew or purchase go here for access to season tickets or call 1-800-CAT-PAWS.

Kansas football released a pair of non-conference game tickets on Wednesday for the season opener on Sept. 1 against Missouri State and the following week hosting Illinois.

The matchup in Lawrence against the Illini was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 and was moved up a day as announced in early June so the game can be nationally televised primetime in Week 2 of the college football season. Kickoff is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 on Sept. 8 from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

ALSO READ: Where K-State, KU fall in preseason Big 12 football poll

Tickets for the pair of non-conference games are available now here.

STAY UP TO DATE ON KANSAS CITY’S LATEST SPORTS HERE AND WATCH KC SPORTS TONIGHT WEEKNIGHTS AT 6:30 P.M. AND WEEKENDS 10:35 P.M. ON KCTV.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE — Joseph Krause, a 21-year-old offensive lineman for the Jayhawks, has been charged with...
Jayhawks football player from Prairie Village booked on terror, threat charges

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias, left, slides safely under the tag of Kansas City Royals...
José Ramírez homers twice, drives in three to lead Guardians past Royals
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Report: Tyreek Hill says he will go to NFL Hall of Fame as a Miami Dolphin
Women's World Cup Crowd Cheers at KC's Powe & Light District
Power and Light hosts second watch party for US Women’s World Cup match
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
KU, K-State name Big 12 Athlete of the Year nominees