Kansas, Mizzou football and basketball ticketing options now available

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As college football and basketball seasons inch closer, tickets are becoming available to watch your local college teams on the hardwood and gridiron this season.

Missouri men’s and women’s basketball season tickets are now on sale for the 2023-24 season. Season ticket prices are set to remain the same for both programs, despite new renovations made to Mizzou Arena, updated seating and coming off an exciting season in Columbia.

Women’s tickets start at $49 for 15 home games with payment plans and discounts for faculty and staff available. All-SEC honoree Hayley Frank, who enters the season ninth on the program’s all-time scoring leaderboard, and SEC All-Freshman Team member Ashton Judd highlight a team that has made 10-straight trips to the postseason.

Men’s basketball comes off a campaign with 25 victories which is the Tigers’ most in 11 seasons and first NCAA Tournament victory in 13 seasons on top of advancing to the SEC Tournament Semifinals for the first time in school history. Men’s tickets start at $285 for 17 home games with payment plans and discounts for faculty and staff available.

To renew or purchase go here for access to season tickets or call 1-800-CAT-PAWS.

Kansas football released a pair of non-conference game tickets on Wednesday for the season opener on Sept. 1 against Missouri State and the following week hosting Illinois.

The matchup in Lawrence against the Illini was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 and was moved up a day as announced in early June so the game can be nationally televised primetime in Week 2 of the college football season. Kickoff is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 on Sept. 8 from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Tickets for the pair of non-conference games are available now here.

