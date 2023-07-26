JUST IN: Leawood water main break, service may be impacted up to four hours

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Leawood WaterOne has confirmed a water main break at the intersection of 119th and Roe.

According to WaterOne, the outbreak will likely impact businesses and customers in the surrounding area for 4-5 hours from the time the break started just before 4 p.m.

WaterOne said there are many factors that can contribute to a water main break including high temperatures and heavy rain, both of which put pressure on water main lines.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

