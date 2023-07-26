Aging & Style
JUST IN: Leawood water main break, service may be impacted up to four hours

Viewer Don Kent captured footage of the water main break, located at the intersection of 119th...
Viewer Don Kent captured footage of the water main break, located at the intersection of 119th and Roe in Leawood.(Don Kent)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Leawood WaterOne has confirmed a water main break at the intersection of 119th and Roe.

According to WaterOne, the outbreak will likely impact businesses and customers in the surrounding area for 4-5 hours from the time the break started just before 4 p.m.

WaterOne said there are many factors that can contribute to a water main break including high temperatures and heavy rain, both of which put pressure on water main lines.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

READ MORE: FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday, dangerous heat levels creeping higher

