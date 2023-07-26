Gladstone couple sentenced for producing, distributing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joshua and Jennifer Goodspeed of Gladstone, Missouri, were today sentenced in separate federal court appearances for producing and distributing pornographic content of two child victims.

Joshua, 47, was sentenced to 264 months in federal prison without parole. Jennifer, 38, was sentenced to 84 months without parole and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of the 12 victims, or $3,000 to each victim if paid within 30 days of sentencing. Both offenders are required to register as sex offenders upon their release from prison.

In March, Joshua pleaded guilty without a plea agreement to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography, one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the Internet and one count of receiving child pornography over the Internet. Jennifer, who received a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the Internet.

Joshua confessed he had used two child victims to produce child pornography from Jan. 1, 2011, to March 12, 2012. He also confessed that he had attempted to distribute child pornography in November 2020 and that he received child pornography on Feb. 29, 2012.

Jennifer told investigators she attempted to distribute images of child pornography on Feb. 29, 2012, as well.

Court documents show that an undercover FBI operation initially identified a file-sharing platform knowingly maintaining, importing and accessing video files of children depicted in scenes of sadistic sexual exploitation and torture. Some of the content on the platform, which was linked to Joshua, depicted the sexual abuse of a toddler.

On June 16, 2012, the FBI searched the Goodspeeds’ residence, seizing Joshua’s phone, laptop and hard drive. Investigators later found hundreds of images of child pornography – including some which depicted the two child victims the couple had abused – on the seized devices.

During an interview with federal agents, the Gladstone couple confessed they had taken nude photos of two child victims. Jennifer further told investigators that she had sent some of the photos to her husband via text or email while he was traveling.

