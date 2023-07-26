Aging & Style
FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday, dangerous heat levels creeping higher

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day as we continue to monitor dangerous heat entering the Missouri River Valley. With a mass of warm air concentrated to the upper levels, dominating the central plains, and into the southeast, major heat takes over the viewing area and will remain for the next several days. Heat advisories are in place starting at 11 a.m. this morning and will continue until 9 tonight. We will continue this process throughout the rest of the work week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to range between 96° and 102°. Our heat index will range between 100° and 105° on average.

Heat Perspective
Heat Perspective(KCTV 5)

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are going to be a serious concern for anyone working outdoors today. It is best to do any outdoor activities, whether work or for pleasure during the morning or towards the mid-evening as the day cools. During the late afternoon, asphalt temperatures could reach nearly 150°. This may result in third-degree burns within two seconds of skin exposure. If you were to head to the grocery store and leave your car in the parking lot for an hour, the interior temperature of your vehicle should reach near 145°. The dashboard may be closer to 180°. Staying cool, hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and the appropriate clothing for the heat should be done. Today is not the hottest day in the forecast. We will achieve that by Friday afternoon with high temperatures floating near 100° and feel-like temperatures close to 110°.

Royals Game Temps
Royals Game Temps(KCTV 5)

There are signs of wet weather through the next several days, but the chances are hovering at 20% or less. So far, the models are indicating very isolated chances of shower activity. The relief from the dangerous heat never really leaves in the forecast until late next week. We’re still featuring the middle 90s to start us off next week but by next Thursday, temperatures should drop back down to seasonal near the upper 80s.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

