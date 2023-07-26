FORECAST: Heat Advisory in place from 11 a.m. Wednesday until Friday night

Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are set to return for the rest of the week. Warm nights and hot afternoons will be the main story. Partnered with high humidity, we are expecting our feels-like temperatures to soar over the 100 degree mark. For this reason, a Heat Advisory is in place for the entirety of the KCTV5 viewing area from 11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday at 9 p.m. Dangerous heat will be in place during the afternoon, so we urge you to avoid long stretches outside if you can. If not, shade, ample water and clothing that isn’t dark will be your friend. The 90s will last us through the upcoming weekend and beyond, likely into the early part of next week. We are seeing signs of the pattern breaking down a bit, but we will likely have to wait until the middle part of next week for that to happen. As far as rain chances go, we are not expecting any major storm systems right now. Because of the heat and humidity, a random shower or storm will be possible here and there. Most will stay dry, but watch out for a bubble-up storm midday on Wednesday.

