FORECAST: Dangerous heat continues, Heat Advisory still in place until Friday night

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Serious heat has barged its way back into the region. Highs across the board Tuesday afternoon made it into the middle to upper 90s. This is going to be the common theme through the end of the week and beyond. Because of the high heat and high humidity, Heat Advisories are in place through 9 p.m. Friday. Dangerous heat index values at or above 105 degrees are likely. Nighttime temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s will not offer much relief. We’ll likely shave a few degrees off for the weekend, but we’re still expecting above average temperatures in the lower to middle 90s through next Thursday. There is a glimpse of relief on the horizon, with temperatures potentially dropping back into the middle to upper 80s late next week. On top of that, no major rain chances are on the horizon. However, we cannot rule out a brief shower or thunderstorm in the heat of the day. That would be due to a few weak boundaries moving through from time to time. The next small chance for a shower or storm comes Thursday afternoon. No severe weather expected.

