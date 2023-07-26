Chargers’ Justin Herbert signs record extension deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s a new highest paid quarterback in NFL history and it’s not Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs’ divisional rivals the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert reached an agreement Tuesday on a multi-year extension. The five-year, $262.5 million extensions deal will keep Herbert with the Chargers through 2029.

The deal can reach as high as $265 million with incentives and makes him the highest paid quarterback by average annual value in the history of the NFL.

Following Herbert in the highest paid quarterbacks based on average annual value is the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, New York’s Aaron Rodgers and Denver’s Russell Wilson.

The 25-year-old landed in Los Angeles as the No. 6 overall pick of the Chargers back in 2020 out of Oregon. Herbert broke records his rookie season for passing yards per game, passing touchdowns, and completions. The quarterback has never thrown for less than 4,300 yards in a season and comes off a 2022 campaign notching a career-high 68.2 completion percentage.

He sits at one game over .500 on his career at 25-24 and has yet to win a playoff game, despite his success on the field.

Kansas City will host the Chargers Week 7 on October 22 and travel to Los Angeles Week 18 for the last game of the upcoming season.

