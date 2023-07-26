‘What a morning!’ 911 dispatcher helps Camdenton father deliver twins over the phone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When a Camdenton, Missouri, man’s wife went into labor in their home, a brand new father unlikely source to help safely deliver a set of twins.

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, Camden County Sheriff’s Office Communications Officer Amy Hufferd answered a 911 call from a man whose wife was giving birth prematurely in their home.

Hufferd, who is a mother of twins herself, coached the man through the birthing process until his wife safely delivered the two children. Ambulances arrived on scene shortly after, and the mother and newborn children are currently receiving care.

Hufferd will receive a Dispatcher Headset Stork Lapel Pin, an award given to dispatchers the first time they deliver a baby, to put on her uniform.

“Some days all the training kicks in and, as a result, two new babies were delivered safely,” the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

