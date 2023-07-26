2 seriously injured after driver racing on I-435 crashes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver, who was racing with others on I-435, and their passenger were injured when their car flew off an overpass and onto the road below.

It happened moments before 8 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-435 at Oldham Road.

The police department said witnesses told them that a red VW and two other cars were racing north on the interstate at speeds over 100 mph. All three of them were weaving in and out of traffic.

The VW then lost control, went off the road to the left and went into the grassy median.

It then ran out of the median and flew off the overpass onto Oldham Road below. It landed on its front end, then fell onto its right side.

Drivers passing by stopped to help and flipped the VW back onto its wheels.

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. They were both wearing their seat belts.

The other two vehicles the VW was racing with, a silver sedan and tan sedan, kept going north on I-435.

