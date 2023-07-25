Your Health: Saint Luke’s “Heart Conditions in Pregnancy Program” helping thousands of patients become mothers

In the past, many women born with a heart condition were told they would not be able to birth children safely. In 2015, Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute launched the “Saint Luke’s Heart Conditions in Pregnancy Program,” which helps women with cardiovascular conditions through pregnancy. Cardiologist, Dr. Laura Schmidt, joins Jillian to share how this specialized clinic has now helped more than 2,000 patients become mothers. Sponsored by Saint Luke’s.

