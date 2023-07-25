Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Your Health: Saint Luke’s “Heart Conditions in Pregnancy Program” helping thousands of patients become mothers

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In the past, many women born with a heart condition were told they would not be able to birth children safely. In 2015, Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute launched the “Saint Luke’s Heart Conditions in Pregnancy Program,” which helps women with cardiovascular conditions through pregnancy. Cardiologist, Dr. Laura Schmidt, joins Jillian to share how this specialized clinic has now helped more than 2,000 patients become mothers.  Sponsored by Saint Luke’s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
Drowning in Smithville Lake
Parkville man drowns Sunday evening at Smithville Lake
Forecast Track
Morning storms produce hail, strong wind during morning commute
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning, with one resulting in...
2 people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

If you’re playing “ketchup” this summer, don’t worry because Q39’s Executive Chef Philip...
Local Bites: BBQ twist on an American classic
If you’re playing “ketchup” this summer, don’t worry because Q39’s Executive Chef Philip...
Local Bites: BBQ twist on an American classic
In the past, many women born with a heart condition were told they would not be able to birth...
Your Health: Saint Luke’s “Heart Conditions in Pregnancy Program” helping thousands of patients become mothers
KCTV5 is helping you make a Job Connection. Work-life balance, increased wages and room to...
Job Connection: MoDOT is hiring for Maintenance Worker & Laborer positions in KC