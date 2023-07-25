USDA issues $789K grant to expand health care for rural Kansans, on-campus centers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced two grants totaling $789,700 aiming to expand health care access to more than 110,000 rural Kansans.

One grant allocates $769,600 to the Labette County Medical Center to upgrade their electronic health system, data sharing another connected health care systems. A second grant gives Independence Community College $30,100 to begin establishing an on-campus health care center.

The on-campus Independence center will partner with Labette staff to provide medical services both through telehealth and in person.

The Kansas grants are part of a larger, federal program that gave 38 states and Puerto Rico $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants. The grants are meant to provide immediate relief to struggling, remote hospitals while supporting rural hospitals, health care clinics and communities.

“USDA is committed to ensuring rural Americans have access to reliable quality health care,” said USDA Director for Kansas Rural Development Christy Davis. “The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants being announced today will provide the infrastructure needed to improve the health in our rural communities.”

Rural hospitals are closing rapidly around the country. Since 2005, nearly 200 rural hospitals were forced to close and another 600 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. In Kansas, 89 of its 104 hospitals are at a risk of closing – with 29 hospitals at an immediate risk for closure according to data collected this month.

Kansas and Texas hold the top spot in the country for the most rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing.

