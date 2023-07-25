United Healthcare gives $500K to four Kansas nonprofits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - United Healthcare is donating $500,000 to four Kansas nonprofits to expand health care and address social deterrents of care for uninsured and underserved communities.

“UnitedHealthcare is honored to support the important work these local organizations are doing to provide greater access to services for underserved communities in Kansas,” said Kevin Sparks, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas. “Social and economic factors continue to have a significant impact on achieving and maintaining good health. These grants enable us to work closely with our community partners and to be there for what matters in addressing social determinants of health for their residents.”

The American Heart Association received $275,000 to expand food access and nutrition education for four Native American tribes by supporting culturally relevant programming, strengthening storytelling and expanding annual tribe meetings.

Community Behavioral Health, a subsidiary of the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas, was awarded $100,000 to expand mental health first aid training for youths, adults and train educators in Spanish-language versions of programs.

The Horizons Mental Health Center received $75,000 to expand mental health first aid training through school partnerships in Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt and Reno counties.

Harvesters was awarded an additional $50,000 to address hunger by supporting health, workforce development and transportation food services through the enhancement of health care partnerships.

The grants are part of a larger, $11.1 million program to address issues such as food and nutrition, social isolation, behavioral health and local health education. Since the start of the program in 2018, the insurance company has donated more than $62 million, including $3.7 million in Kansas.

