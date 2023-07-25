Three-time Pro Bowler and former Chief signs within division

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback and former Chief Marcus Peters has signed a new deal within the AFC West.

Monday reports showed that the former Chief, Charger and Raven received a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Further details regarding the contract for the 30-year-old have yet to be disclosed.

CB Marcus Peters agrees to 1-year deal with Raiders. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/UE3fb8nARH — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2023

The seven-year veteran missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and was a free agent this past offseason for the first time in his career after coming off a career-low one interception last season with Baltimore.

Peters’ 32 career picks are 26 more than the rest of the Raiders’ cornerbacks combined and he joins the team with the tied NFL low last season with two picks that came from a cornerback. The Raiders were also last place in the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with six.

Peters, a two-time first-team All-Pro, instantly is the Raiders’ most accomplished cornerback. The 6-foot, 197-pound Peters has 346 career tackles and 11 forced fumbles.

He played for Kansas City in a total of 45 games between 2015 and 2016. He will face his former team at home November 26 and at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas day.

