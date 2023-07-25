Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Three-time Pro Bowler and former Chief signs within division

Raiders claim former Chief
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) celebrates after intercepting a throw by...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) celebrates after intercepting a throw by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(WIBW)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback and former Chief Marcus Peters has signed a new deal within the AFC West.

Monday reports showed that the former Chief, Charger and Raven received a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Further details regarding the contract for the 30-year-old have yet to be disclosed.

The seven-year veteran missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and was a free agent this past offseason for the first time in his career after coming off a career-low one interception last season with Baltimore.

READ MORE: Chiefs open camp without star defensive lineman Chris Jones

Peters’ 32 career picks are 26 more than the rest of the Raiders’ cornerbacks combined and he joins the team with the tied NFL low last season with two picks that came from a cornerback. The Raiders were also last place in the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with six.

Peters, a two-time first-team All-Pro, instantly is the Raiders’ most accomplished cornerback. The 6-foot, 197-pound Peters has 346 career tackles and 11 forced fumbles.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for record-breaking fourth time

He played for Kansas City in a total of 45 games between 2015 and 2016. He will face his former team at home November 26 and at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas day.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
Drowning in Smithville Lake
Parkville man drowns Sunday evening at Smithville Lake
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of...
Chiefs open camp without star defensive lineman Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for third time
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Philadelphia...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for record-breaking fourth time
DEEP DIVE: KCSN's Tucker Franklin breaks down Chiefs roster
DEEP DIVE: KCSN's Tucker Franklin on top story lines entering Chiefs training camp