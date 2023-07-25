Aging & Style
One in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on Southbound I-435

The crash initially shut down traffic in both directions, but MoDOT stated northbound lanes had reopened, with the exception of the left lane.(KC Scout)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a black Volvo is in in critical condition after it was rear ended by a semi-truck and pushed into a ditch earlier this afternoon.

The Metropolitan Patrol Division said officers were in pursuit of a red Toyota Corolla stolen in a robbery or carjacking. The Toyota traveled down the embankment from the entrance rank to southbound I-435 from Bannister Road and swerved into the southbound lanes.

At the same time, a black Volvo T6 was traveling down the middle land of travel and braked to avoid the Toyota. The Volvo was then rear ended by a red Freightliner semi-truck and car carrier, which propelled the Volvo across all traffic lanes and into the ditch.

The semi-truck then rear ended the Toyota, but the occupants of the Toyota and of the semi-truck were uninjured.

The driver of the Volvo was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The multiple-vehicle crash also created a significant traffic backup on Interstate 435 at Bannister Road. The crash initially shut down traffic in both directions, but MoDOT stated northbound lanes had reopened, with the exception of the left lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

