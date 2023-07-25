Aging & Style
Silver Advisory issued for missing Independence man

Jeffrey C. Stransky.
Jeffrey C. Stransky.(Via the Independence Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an Independence man with memory issues who hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.

According to the police department, 69-year-old Jeffrey C. Stransky was last seen walking south from the 300 block of N. Main St. around 4:30 p.m. on July 24. He hasn’t been seen since.

The police said he lives with Alzheimer’s or dementia and uses an electronic voice box, or electrolarynx, to talk.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. Missouri State Highway Patrol says he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

IPD said his hair is shorter than it is in the picture the authorities provided. He might have a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt that says “safety” on it, gray sweatpants, and tan hiking boots.

MSHP said Mr. Stransky made “suicidal statements” before he left, but that he did not provide a specific means.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or Independence’s dispatchers at 816-836-3600. You can reference IPD case #23-50370.

