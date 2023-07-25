Aging & Style
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service

By Greg Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily mail service.

Since last Thursday, Jennifer has been checking her mailbox every day only to find it completely empty.

“I have inform delivery, so I know what should be delivered,” Jennifer said. “When I went out to the mailbox to collect the mail, it wasn’t there. So, I assumed it would be delivered the next day.”

Her assumption was proven wrong.

Jennifer said that, because the post office never sent out any notifications about service interruptions, she became concerned.

Thanks to the Nextdoor app on her phone, she quickly realized she wasn’t alone.

Jennifer said she went to her local post office in Shawnee to try and pick up her mail, but they told her she couldn’t because it wasn’t sorted. They said they hope to have it sent by Saturday.

When Saturday came around, she found nothing in the mailbox.

“It becomes problematic,” Jennifer said. “I personally still get my bills in the mail. I have medications that come through the mail. But, passports come through the mail. Driver’s licenses come through the mail. Even ballots come through the mail.”

While KCTV5 was at the post office today in Shawnee on W. 66th Street, we heard another customer complaining about the service issues. The post office employees went on to say short staffing is causing lapses in service.

“They’ve always been short-staffed, however. Why isn’t the bigger picture being addressed? Maybe livable wages, better working conditions,” Jennifer said. “I really don’t know why people aren’t applying for jobs at the post office, but that needs to be addressed on a much larger level.”

KCTV5 News tried talking to the manager and the postmaster at the W. 66th Street post office, but they were not available for comment.

We also reached out to the media relations person for the state of Kansas. We have yet to hear back from them.

Jennifer has been told her mail should be delivered Tuesday.

“I am pretty confident that it will resume, but I’m not confident that this isn’t going to happen again,” she said.

