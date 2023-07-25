Royals announce 2024 Spring Training schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Along with the rest of Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals announced their 31-game 2024 Spring Training schedule Tuesday.

In their 22nd season in the Cactus League, the Royals will begin their schedule in the valley of the sun against the Texas Rangers on Friday, Feb. 23.

Their schedule in Surprise features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers.

The Royals will play 31 games in 30 days next spring. There are three split-squad dates, on which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Friday, March 15, and Thursday, March 21, along with a pair of off days March 4 and March 18.

Of the 14 other teams in the Cactus League, the Royals will play all but two of them at least twice, including four games vs. the Rangers and three games vs. the Guardians, Angels, Cubs and Rockies. They’re also scheduled for two games vs. the White Sox, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Giants, Reds and Brewers. The Royals will play a game vs. the Padres, but are not scheduled to face the Dodgers.

The Royals final exhibition game is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, vs. the Rangers. There are four off days between that game and the Royals’ regular season opener against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, March 28, at Kauffman Stadium.

Catch the complete Spring Training schedule here, games are subject to change. Additional information for Spring Training ticket details and packages are to come at a later date, but fans can sign up for email alerts here.

