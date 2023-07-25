Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Review plan raises concerns for some Kansas college programs

Wichita State Campus
Wichita State Campus(KWCH)
By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A plan from state education leaders in the form of a new program has some worried that it could change which programs are offered at Kansas universities.

The Kansas Board or Regents Academic Review Plan gives the board final authority on whether to eliminate struggling programs, merge them or put them on action plans. The board identifies struggling programs with four metrics: student demand, degree production, talent pipeline and student return on investment.

Pittsburg State Assistant Instructional Professor Katie Allred, an adjunct lecturer in the university’s communication department, said her department is working with its chair but is unsure how the board of regents academic review plan will change classrooms this year, as the plan is in its early stages.

“As far as what our plan is, our department chair has to get the numbers because we have to pass two of the four metrics,” Allred explained.

She’s among those concerned about how phasing out some academic programs could hurt Kansas students.

“If I was to put myself in their shoes, I would probably be devastated,” she said. “I had this plan, I was going t go to college for this or get my four-year degree in this, and then I picked this amazing school and all of a sudden it’s not offered anymore.”

In reacting to the academic review plan from the board of regents, Wichita State University provided the following statement.

“Wichita State University has a long history of proactively reviewing our programs. We have an internal process of continuously monitoring program enrollment, as well as the program’s relevance to students and industry. We also engage our college faculty in this monitoring and review process and encourage them to routinely participate in evaluating their programs. As a result of this approach, we have relatively few “underperforming” programs. While there are no current plans to eliminate any programs, we know that ongoing program review that results in revisions, additions and removal of programs are part of the successful evolution of any university.”

Regardless of how the Kansas Board of Regents’ review process may chance Kansas colleges, Allred said she’s focused on her students.

“I just do my best to prepare them for the field right now as it stands,” she said. “So that means, yes, adapting, changing activities that we have.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
Drowning in Smithville Lake
Parkville man drowns Sunday evening at Smithville Lake
Forecast Track
Morning storms produce hail, strong wind during morning commute
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning, with one resulting in...
2 people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

50 kids become new US citizens in ceremony at Truman House
50 kids become new US citizens in ceremony at Truman House
An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.
Royals to announce future stadium, ballpark district site in late September
Royals to announce future stadium, ballpark district site in late September
Dozens of Kansas City-area kids get hands-on experience of medical field
Dozens of Kansas City-area kids get hands-on experience of medical field
United Healthcare donated $500,000 to four Kansas nonprofits to expand access to health care in...
United Healthcare gives $500K to four Kansas nonprofits