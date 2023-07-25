Police ask for help finding two missing kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police are asking for help finding two missing kids.

They were last seen at 1 in the morning Tuesday near East 51st and Park.

Jaebrion Byers is 12 years-old. He is 5′9″ tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tee, blue jeans, and tan Yeezy slides.

Also missing, is 12-year-old Dejah Johnson. Dejah is 5′05″ tall and 100 pounds. She was wearing a long black wig, a gray shirt with red stripes, black bike shorts, and slides, and was carrying a pink backpack with black straps.

If found, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

