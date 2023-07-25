Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police ask for help finding two missing kids

Dejah Johnson (12) JAEBRION BYERS (12)
Dejah Johnson (12) JAEBRION BYERS (12)(KCTV 5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police are asking for help finding two missing kids.

They were last seen at 1 in the morning Tuesday near East 51st and Park.

Jaebrion Byers is 12 years-old. He is 5′9″ tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tee, blue jeans, and tan Yeezy slides.

Also missing, is 12-year-old Dejah Johnson. Dejah is 5′05″ tall and 100 pounds. She was wearing a long black wig, a gray shirt with red stripes, black bike shorts, and slides, and was carrying a pink backpack with black straps.

If found, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
Drowning in Smithville Lake
Parkville man drowns Sunday evening at Smithville Lake
Forecast Track
Morning storms produce hail, strong wind during morning commute
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning, with one resulting in...
2 people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.
Royals to announce future stadium, ballpark district site in late September
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates his home run with teammate Bobby Witt Jr....
Salvador Perez hits his 200th homer as a catcher as the Royals beat the Guardians 5-3
Forecast Heat Index
FORECAST: Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat, chance of showers and storms
Storm Track Five Weather Alert Day as we monitor for dangerous heat and small threats for showers