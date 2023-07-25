Leavenworth man who ran from homeless shelter evading police found guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eric Brown, 33, was found guilty on one count of interference with law enforcement after he ran away from officers attempting to take him into custody on a felony warrant.

The Leavenworth man fled from police on the morning of April 5. Court documents show that Leavenworth police officers saw Brown walking in downtown Leavenworth near Kickapoo and Third Streets. When the officer lost sight of him, backup came.

Since Brown was wanted on a felony warrant, officers traveled to the homeless shelter he was known to frequent. When officers showed up, however, Brown ran from the shelter.

The officers ordered him to stop, but Brown refused and continued to run. Brown eventually sat down on a cement retaining wall in an alleyway near Kickapoo and Fifth Streets after a pursuit and was taken into custody.

Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.

“It is never a good idea to run from law enforcement,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Not only can someone get hurt, but the person running gets more charges. We appreciate the effort our law enforcement takes to protect us.”

