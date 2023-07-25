Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KU Police investigate threat made at football facility

Anderson Family Football Complex
Anderson Family Football Complex(KU Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Police are investigating a threat made Monday night to the Anderson Family Football Complex.

A KU spokesperson confirmed the incident to 13 NEWS, stating that everyone in the building was safely evacuated and that KU Police had come to search the area.

KU Police said they were notified of the threat just after 3 p.m. Officers found no devices after hours of searching, issuing an all-clear at 8:01 p.m. KUPD says one person believed to have made the threats was arrested. They did not release their name.

According to Douglas Co. booking records, Jayhawks offensive lineman Joseph Krause, 21, was arrested just after 4:30 p.m. for aggravated criminal threat; causing terror, evacuation or disruption. 13 NEWS has reached out to KUPD to confirm a connection to the incident.

13 NEWS will update this story when more is known.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
Drowning in Smithville Lake
Parkville man drowns Sunday evening at Smithville Lake
Forecast Track
Morning storms produce hail, strong wind during morning commute
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning, with one resulting in...
2 people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Forecast Heat Index
FORECAST: Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat, chance of showers and storms
Storm Track Five Weather Alert Day as we monitor for dangerous heat and small threats for showers
A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
Whether it’s your human family or your fur friends, keeping them comfortable when temperatures...
Frugal or dangerous? How to find balance during the heat wave ahead
NOAA is making Johnson and Wyandotte Counties part of its long-range study of heat islands in...
Johnson and Wyandotte counties participate in study of heat islands