KCTV5 Cares: FosterAdopt Connect supporting student success with Back-to-School Supply Drive

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FosterAdopt Connect is gearing up for the new school year with their Back-to-School Supply Drive. Watch this to learn more about their mission to help over 1,000 young people get outfitted with all the essentials to succeed this school year. You can help them reach their goal by donating in person or online at www.kctv5.com/supplydrive. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

