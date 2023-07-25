Kansas City Zoo welcomes new, rare lob-star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo welcomed a new, claw-some animal as the newest resident of the Sobela Ocean Aquarium.

Affectionately named Larry Lombardi, the crustacean is a rare, cold-water American lobster – a one in 30 million find.

He was originally discovered at a restaurant in Hamburg, New York. The team at Tops Market in New York realized Larry was a rare lobster and reached out to the Aquarium at Niagara who coordinated with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to find a safe home, eventually landing on Kansas City.

Larry’s unique, orange color makes him one shell of an animal.

Anyone wanting to visit KC’s newest resident bearing the title of Lombardi can see him on Sept. 1, when the aquarium opens.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.