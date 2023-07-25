Aging & Style
Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at age 98

FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from...
FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 10, 1947. Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, following a brief illness. He was 98. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 98.

Lujack’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Amy Schiller, who said he had entered hospice care recently after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago.

Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, where he played four seasons.

He may be best remembered for a game-saving tackle for Notre Dame on Doc Blanchard in a 0-0 tie against Army in 1946. That contest is frequently referred to as the game of the century.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

