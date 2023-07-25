Job Connection: MoDOT is hiring for Maintenance Worker & Laborer positions in KC
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KCTV5 is helping you make a Job Connection. Work-life balance, increased wages and room to grow within the organization—that’s just a snippet of some of the benefits you’ll receive when you start your career at MoDOT. Jillian learns about maintenance worker and laborer positions available right now in the Kansas City area. Sponsored by Missouri Department of Transportation
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.