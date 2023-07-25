Jayhawks will face Chaminade to open Maui Jim Maui Invitational

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas men’s basketball is set to face Chaminade to open the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 20. The event, which will take place in the at the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii, released its bracket in full on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks and Silverswords will play Nov. 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. locally on ESPNU and it will be the third time Kansas has been considered the top seed in the field of the tournament.

In the second round, the Jayhawks will face either Marquette or UCLA on Nov. 21 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or 4 p.m. on ESPN2. The third game would take place on Nov. 22. The third event would be a hardwood matchup against either Gonzaga, Purdue, Syracuse or Tennessee. All contests will air from Hawaii on the ESPN family of networks.

Kansas is 4-0 against Chaminade with all four meetings in the Maui Invitational and last faced the Silverswords in the opening round of the 2019 Maui Invitational, resulting in a 93-63 victory.

The Jayhawks have been in the Maui Invitational field seven times, four times under head coach Bill Self. Three of those times, the Jayhawks have left Lahaina champions; twice under Self in the past two tournament appearances.

In their last appearance in 2019, Kansas beat Chaminade, BYU, and had an epic overtime victory against Dayton to win the Maui Invitational. Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson of Kansas were named co-MVPs of the 2019 Maui Invitational.

The 2019-20 season ended prior to the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19. KU finished No. 1 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches’ final polls for that season. In 2015, Kansas won the event with victories over Chaminade, UCLA and Vanderbilt. KU’s Wayne Selden Jr. and Frank Mason III were named co-MVPs, and were joined on the all-tournament team by Perry Ellis.

