Jayhawks football player from Prairie Village booked on terror, threat charges

Joe Krause is an offensive lineman who starred at Shawnee Mission East High School.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - After threats were made at the University of Kansas Anderson Family Football Complex, a Jayhawks offensive lineman has been charged.

Court records showed that Joseph Krause, a 21-year-old offensive lineman, has been charged with aggravated criminal threat — causing terror, evacuation or disruption.

According to WIBW-TV, court records showed that the offense happened on Monday with the University of Kansas Police Department as the reporting agency. While officials have not confirmed that Krause was arrested in connection with the incident at the Anderson Family Football Complex, this was the only call for service of that nature on that day.

Police said they were notified of the threat around 3 p.m. and started evacuations. After hours of searching, no devices were found and an all-clear was issued just after 8 p.m.

The Douglas County booking report indicated that Krause had been booked at 4:30 p.m. that same day. A first appearance has been scheduled for him at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the University of Kansas Athletics Department released the following statement:

According to Krause’s Jayhawks football bio, he was an eight-time letter-winner at Shawnee Mission East High School. The product of Prairie Village saw game action in 2020 as a freshman, but he did not see the field in 2021.

