Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what prosecutors consider threats

‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what prosecutors consider threats(KCTV5 News)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City student captured a road rage moment with her cell phone and now questions the lack of response from the Johnson County prosecutor.

Maya Kalmus was heading to classes at Johnson County Community College more than a year ago when the incident occurred.

“I just was full of adrenaline. I was so scared” said Kulmus.

In the video, Dan Rainey yells at Kalmus to roll down her window. He begins cursing at her and threatens her. Rainey also challenges her to a fight in the JCCC parking lot.

“It’s appalling. And again, I just don’t understand what about that video is not. It’s just abundantly clear,” said Kalmus.

Maya contacted KCTV5 after learning the Johnson County prosecutor declined to press charges. She also realized Rainey remained employed at JCCC as the lead groundskeeper despite the fact that she went to campus police regarding the incident.

KCTV5 obtained the campus police report, which details how Rainey believed Maya Kalmus cut him off and “brake-checked” him.

The report also details how the lead groundskeeper acted towards campus police:

What’s a threat?

The issue of threats was recently before the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 7-2 decision, the court raised the bar for prosecutors when it came to threats, highlighting a difference between bluster and true threats.

The case concerned online communications. It’s unclear how prosecutors will interpret the ruling when it comes to charges for in-person communication.

KCTV5 Investigates showed the video to former Jackson County prosecutor Phil LeVota.

He points out video is just one piece of evidence but says video is powerful for juries.

“I mean, this guy, this jerk is screaming things out. You can’t get that from an online thing. So, the Supreme Court case will make prosecutors look at it differently. But, I think when you have video evidence like this, you can hear the emotion in that guy’s voice. It’s a lot different,” said LeVota.

Rainey’s response

KCTV5 connected with Rainey, who declined to do an interview.

He responded with a lengthy email explaining his side -- that he was cut off and brake-checked.

“As I stopped at the next light, I looked over and could make out what looked like a phone being pointed at me to record my reaction. At this time, I was very upset so I thought I’d give them the reaction they wanted,” wrote Rainey.

Rainey says he didn’t realize the driver was a girl.

Rainey’s employment with JCCC recently came to an end. The community college won’t discuss why. KCTV5 was able to send Rainey an email to his work account in mid-July. The email now informs people, “Daniel Rainey is unavailable.”

One prosecutor declines charges, but another files charges

Prosecutors have discretion deciding in which cases to file charges.

A spokesperson for the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case or lack of charges.

KCTV5 Investigates learned that police took another route when Johnson County declined to prosecute. The case was sent to the municipal prosecutor. That prosecutor did file a charge.

Dan Rainey now faces a municipal charge of disorderly conduct. Penalties in municipal cases are generally less severe.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
Drowning in Smithville Lake
Parkville man drowns Sunday evening at Smithville Lake
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning, with one resulting in...
2 people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
Forecast Track
Morning storms produce hail, strong wind during morning commute
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Some Kansas City bus drivers are complaining that their safety is at risk and that turnover...
City bus drivers, tired of violence while on the job, raise safety concerns
A Lawrence woman pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally striking a pedestrian with...
Lawrence woman pleads guilty in 2021 pedestrian death
Eric Brown, 33, was found guilty on one count of interference with law enforcement –...
Leavenworth man who ran from homeless shelter evading police found guilty
FILE — Joseph Krause, a 21-year-old offensive lineman for the Jayhawks, has been charged with...
Jayhawks football player from Prairie Village booked on terror, threat charges