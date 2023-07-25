Frugal or dangerous? How to find balance during the heat wave ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether it’s your human family or your fur friends, keeping them comfortable when temperatures reach triple digits for days on end is going to drive up your electric bill. And, that’s if you even have air conditioning in your home.

Newer thermostats have eco settings for cooling that range from 76 degrees to 90 degrees. What you, your family and your pets can handle depends on age and breed.

Your pets are often there even when you’re not.

One measure of the hottest pets can take is the maximum temperature allowed by law for animal shelters. The Department of Agriculture regulates them. In Missouri, the room temperature must not exceed 85 degrees.

Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer for KC Pet Project, noted that some dogs have a lower tolerance for heat than others.

“If you have like a little dog that has a short snout, that has breathing problems, or bulldog,” Fugate said, “think about, you know, how difficult it can be to breathe.”

Long-haired breeds like Huskies will also struggle more, she said.

Dr. Steven Stites, MD, is the chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System. He said dealing with the heat gets harder for people at about age 50. From that age upward, heat tolerance decreases exponentially -- not steadily -- as you age. Very young children are also at higher risk.

“I would tell most people to keep your house under 80 or 82,” Stites recommended.

The number one factor for not making heat dangerous, even indoors, is hydration.

“A lot of it’s just due to how well we’re perspiring,” he said. “So, the first thing is you got to stay incredibly well-hydrated. Because, if you’re not, you don’t perspire. If you can’t perspire, we’re in trouble.”

“The older we get, our cardiovascular system isn’t quite as good,” he continued. “And so, we don’t get rid of that heat as well because the way we get rid of the heat is: The blood pulls it from one part of the body, takes it up to the skin and starts to perspire.”

The biggest risk, he said, is for people who can’t get water themselves.

“For example, someone who’s elderly may not have the ability to get up and get a lot of fluid and go back and forth,” Stites said. “That’s why you’ve got to go check on your neighbor. Make sure they’ve got a pitcher of water, a big glass of water and, hopefully, it’s got some ice in it.”

When it comes to pets, water is just as important.

Fugate remarked that cats tend to be resourceful about finding the coolest place in the house. Dogs will need more human help. If you don’t have air conditioning, consider moving them to the coolest place in the house.

“If you have a basement, basements are generally a little bit cooler than the rest of your house, especially if it’s concrete,” Fugate suggested. “Or, if you have a room with tile flooring, that tile flooring can help regulate their body temperature and help them cool down a little bit.”

People who don’t have air conditioning can seek out cool places in the heat of the day by going to a library or community center.

Fugate said Kansas City does not have any cooling shelters that accept pets. If your home gets too hot, check with a neighbor, friend or family member to see if your fur friend can stay with them.

