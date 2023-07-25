FORECAST: Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat, chance of showers and storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A surge of upper-level warm air continues to develop within the central plains in the Missouri River Valley. Along with this, a warm front lingers north of Kansas in Missouri. With a southerly flow, still continuing to build in just enough moisture content of the atmosphere for cloud and precipitation production, I don’t want to rule out a few isolated showers or a week thunderstorm by late this afternoon. At this time it’s more likely to see wet weather north of I-70. If the showers decide to spread out, we may see more cloud cover, which will help drop expected high temperatures. For now, mid to upper 90s are still expected this afternoon with heat indexes between 99° and 103°.

Intense Heat Builds (KCTV 5)

By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures are confidently in the upper 90s with local areas reaching 100° or higher. This is where we anticipate the metro to be under a heat advisory which would continue through the next few days. Afternoon air temperatures between 97° and 100° are expected through Friday. Thursday and Friday heat indexes are expected to range mainly between 103° and 108° with local areas possibly reaching 110°.

Back to the 90s (KCTV 5)

Small chances for rain are trying to develop through the weekend but have not stuck confidently in our forecast models. I will continue to monitor the new data that arrives in our Weather center but for now, expect isolated rain chances through the weekend with temperatures remaining in the middle 90s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.