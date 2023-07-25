Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat, chance of showers and storms

Storm Track Five Weather Alert Day as we monitor for dangerous heat and small threats for showers and storms
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A surge of upper-level warm air continues to develop within the central plains in the Missouri River Valley. Along with this, a warm front lingers north of Kansas in Missouri. With a southerly flow, still continuing to build in just enough moisture content of the atmosphere for cloud and precipitation production, I don’t want to rule out a few isolated showers or a week thunderstorm by late this afternoon. At this time it’s more likely to see wet weather north of I-70. If the showers decide to spread out, we may see more cloud cover, which will help drop expected high temperatures. For now, mid to upper 90s are still expected this afternoon with heat indexes between 99° and 103°.

Intense Heat Builds
Intense Heat Builds(KCTV 5)

By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures are confidently in the upper 90s with local areas reaching 100° or higher. This is where we anticipate the metro to be under a heat advisory which would continue through the next few days. Afternoon air temperatures between 97° and 100° are expected through Friday. Thursday and Friday heat indexes are expected to range mainly between 103° and 108° with local areas possibly reaching 110°.

Back to the 90s
Back to the 90s(KCTV 5)

Small chances for rain are trying to develop through the weekend but have not stuck confidently in our forecast models. I will continue to monitor the new data that arrives in our Weather center but for now, expect isolated rain chances through the weekend with temperatures remaining in the middle 90s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
Drowning in Smithville Lake
Parkville man drowns Sunday evening at Smithville Lake
Forecast Track
Morning storms produce hail, strong wind during morning commute
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning, with one resulting in...
2 people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Storm Track Five Weather Alert Day as we monitor for dangerous heat and small threats for showers
The high heat will start Tuesday and it won’t let up for days.
FORECAST: Kansas City in store for series of hot days
The high heat will start Tuesday and it won’t let up for days.
FORECAST: Kansas City in store for series of hot days
Forecast Track
Morning storms produce hail, strong wind during morning commute