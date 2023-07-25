Dave Chappelle stopping in KCMO on newest comedy tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Stand-up Dave Chappelle is making a stop in Kansas City on his “Dave Chappelle Live” tour on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

Presale tickets for the Kansas City show will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. General sales will begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Comedy fans should know that cell phones are not allowed inside of the show. Anyone who brings a cell phone must place it into a locked pouch, and anyone caught with a phone will be removed from the show.

IT'S A CELEBRATION! @DaveChappelle is coming back to KC - his tour hits T-Mobile Center on Sept. 17. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am.

The three-time Grammy and five-time Emmy winner made headlines after releasing a controversial Netflix comedy special which poked fun at transgender people in 2021, and last year was attacked on stage while performing in Los Angeles.

