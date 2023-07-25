Advisory extended: Kansas City area to be under intense heat conditions through Friday
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service has extended a Heat Advisory to include the entire Kansas City viewing area from 11 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday at 9 p.m.
Heat indices could climb over 105 degrees each day, the Storm Track Five Weather Team has forecasted.
