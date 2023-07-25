Aging & Style
50 kids become new US citizens in ceremony at Truman House

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty children were officially sworn in as United States citizens following ceremonies at the Historic Harry Truman site in Independence Tuesday morning.

Mustafa Alturkmani is a new U.S. citizen representing Syria and was surrounded by friends and family during the ceremony. He said he had to learn English, which was difficult, but he accomplished the goal.

“Feeling excited,” he said. “Can’t wait to get my passport.”

The first ceremony was filled with kids from eight different countries, including Syria, Kenya, Pakistan, Vietnam, Mexico, Malaysia and Thailand.

The second ceremony had 12 countries represented, including Ethiopia, Iraq, Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Amar Adam is working on getting his citizenship but was able to watch his brother and sister get theirs Tuesday.

“It’s pretty exciting — like kind of nervous too — but it’s OK. We got through it,” he said.

Independence Mayor Rory Rowland, alongside National Park Service Superintendent Carol Dage and other park representatives provided remarks for the future.

Rowland gave a powerful message on what’s to come for them now.

“You are the American dream. The opportunities that you will be granted here are remarkable,” he said.

