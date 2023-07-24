Aging & Style
New bus stop near St. Luke’s Hospital eliminates uphill walk, more accessible

The hospital worked with the Kansas City Area Transit Authority to build a new bus stop that does not require patients to walk uphill on 43rd Street.(KCTV5)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new bus stop near St. Luke’s Hospital will eliminate the steep, uphill walk on 43rd Street to access the hospital.

Prior to the newest bus stops’ launch in July, the nearest bus stop to St. Luke’s Hospital was located at 43rd and Mill Creek Parkway, meaning that patients and employees of the hospital were forced to walk uphill on 43rd Street.

The hospital worked with the Kansas City Area Transit Authority to re-route route 47, adding stops on Broadway Boulevard directly in front of the hospital, eliminating the uphill walk and making the hospital more accessible.

Here is a map of the new stops:

The hospital's newest bus stops lies on Broadway Boulevard, eliminating a steep, uphill walk on...
The hospital's newest bus stops lies on Broadway Boulevard, eliminating a steep, uphill walk on 43rd Street.(St. Luke's Hospital)

