Need a ride? Breaking down the history of hitchhiking

If you look up the definition of hitchhiking you’ll find variations of the same basic concept—holding your thumb out on the side of the road and looking for a free ride. There’s a pretty negative connotation that goes along with hitchhiking now, but climbing into a stranger’s car hasn’t always been such a gamble. Celebrity historian Raffi Andonian joins Bill and Jillian to talk about the history behind catching a free ride.

