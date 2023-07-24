Members of community gather to remember 13-year-old who died after getting hit by a car

Aging & Style
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the community gathered at the intersection of 63rd street and The Paseo Sunday night to remember 13-year-old Isata Mansaray.

Mansaray was hit by a car after she got off a bus at the intersection on July 11th.

Read More: Minor who was hit by car after getting off city bus dies from injuries (kctv5.com)

She later passed away due to her injuries.

“I will really miss her,” said Mansaray’s stepfather, Solo Zinnah. “Her mom and I, we are going to deeply miss her a lot.”

Those closest to Mansaray say she had a heart of gold.

“She’s a loving person,” Zinnah said. “She always cared for other people. She put other people first and herself last.”

Mansaray’s family, classmates, and friends all showed up to the vigil. People wrote loving messages on the balloons before they released them into the sky.

“She was a loving person,” said Kendra Sipes, Mansaray’s aunt. “She was the best daughter, the best niece, the best aunt. She was the best.”

The family chose to hold the vigil at the intersection where Mansaray was hit by a car. They want to spread the message that drivers need to watch out for people on the street.

“Everybody crossing the road, please, drivers, slow down and pay attention to the pedestrians,” Zinnah said.

As the family goes through a difficult time, they were grateful for a strong show of support from those closest to them.

“She is a loving person, so we really just need the support and the love and the prayers most of all,” Sipes said.

“As a family, we are trying to do our best to rally around her, support her, but we need the community’s help,” Zinnah said.

Isata Mansaray’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover their unexpected funeral expenses.

If interested, you can donate to the family’s fundraiser for Isata Mansaray.

