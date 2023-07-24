Marshall man arrested on child pornography charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Brett Scarborough, 37, of Marshall, Missouri, was arrested last week on multiple charges relating to child pornography.

Scarborough was charged with one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possessing child pornography. He is currently being held in the Saline County Jail with no bond.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Overland Park Police Department discovered child phonography images on Scarborough’s personal computer after executing a search warrant of his home.

The 37-year-old also admitted to searching for and possessing child pornography on his computer during an interview with investigators.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate or sexualized communications with children to the Missouri Highway Patrol or local law enforcement.

