Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Marshall man arrested on child pornography charges

Brett Scarborough, 37, was arrested last week on multiple charges relating to child pornography.
Brett Scarborough, 37, was arrested last week on multiple charges relating to child pornography.(MGN)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Brett Scarborough, 37, of Marshall, Missouri, was arrested last week on multiple charges relating to child pornography.

Scarborough was charged with one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possessing child pornography. He is currently being held in the Saline County Jail with no bond.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Overland Park Police Department discovered child phonography images on Scarborough’s personal computer after executing a search warrant of his home.

The 37-year-old also admitted to searching for and possessing child pornography on his computer during an interview with investigators.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate or sexualized communications with children to the Missouri Highway Patrol or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
Mantonia’s stepson ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”
KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder

Latest News

A tree completely blew over in Piper on the morning of July 24, 2023.
BLOG: Severe storms hit Kansas City area Monday morning
The hospital worked with the Kansas City Area Transit Authority to build a new bus stop that...
New bus stop near St. Luke’s Hospital eliminates uphill walk, more accessible
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning
Two people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
One man died after being shot in rural Freeman, Missouri, on the evening of July 23, 2023.
Freeman man found shot to death on rural Missouri roadway, 1 in custody