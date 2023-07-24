Freeman man found shot to death on rural Missouri roadway, 1 in custody

Freeman, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was taken into custody following a fatal shooting on Sunday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Lakeview Drive in rural Freeman, Missouri, after receiving reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived and found a man lying in the roadway, and another man trying to save his life.

The victim died a short time later and was identified as 65-year-old Edward Demoussett from Freeman.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the Sheriff’s Office.

