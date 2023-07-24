Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Freeman man found shot to death on rural Missouri roadway, 1 in custody

One man died after being shot in rural Freeman, Missouri, on the evening of July 23, 2023.
One man died after being shot in rural Freeman, Missouri, on the evening of July 23, 2023.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Freeman, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was taken into custody following a fatal shooting on Sunday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Lakeview Drive in rural Freeman, Missouri, after receiving reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived and found a man lying in the roadway, and another man trying to save his life.

The victim died a short time later and was identified as 65-year-old Edward Demoussett from Freeman.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the Sheriff’s Office.

ALSO READ: Two people killed in pair of homicides Monday morning

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
Mantonia’s stepson ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”
KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder

Latest News

The hospital worked with the Kansas City Area Transit Authority to build a new bus stop that...
New bus stop near St. Luke’s Hospital eliminates uphill walk, more accessible
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning
Two people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
The Excelsior Springs Fire Department rescued a man who fell down a more than 30-foot ravine...
Excelsior Springs first responders rescue man who fell down 30-foot ravine
A tree completely blew over in Piper on the morning of July 24, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms hit Kansas City area Monday morning