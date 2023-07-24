LIVE BLOG: Severe storms hit Kansas City area Monday morning
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City viewers made their way to work on Monday morning, thousands were greeted with hail, strong wind and heavy rain.
As of 9:30 a.m., Evergy reported more than 9,000 customers without power, and some experienced tree damage.
Below is a compilation of social media posts from our KCTV5 team, local first-responding agencies and viewers on Monday’s storm.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.