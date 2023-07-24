LIVE BLOG: Severe storms hit Kansas City area Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City viewers made their way to work on Monday morning, thousands were greeted with hail, strong wind and heavy rain.

As of 9:30 a.m., Evergy reported more than 9,000 customers without power, and some experienced tree damage.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from our KCTV5 team, local first-responding agencies and viewers on Monday’s storm.

UPDATE: South Patrol has also been impacted by this outage. If you are planning to visit the patrol desk today, please... Posted by Kansas City Kansas Police Department - KCKPD on Monday, July 24, 2023

“In Piper. Half the tree broke off in the last storm and this one finished her off.”



📸: Kat Graue pic.twitter.com/1OlKZvpXom — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) July 24, 2023

@kmbc @KCTV5 power lines down on K7 in Leavenworth County between Wallula Church and Polfer/Fairmont Rd. pic.twitter.com/V8VC0xPibv — Paige Rice (@paigepaige93) July 24, 2023

"First round damage and now second Piper area, 131st and Hollingsworth" 📷: Diane 📍: Piper If you are safe, share your weather photos/videos with us here! https://www.kctv5.com/community/user-content/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, July 24, 2023

NEW: @evergypower outage map shows more than 6,000 customers without power after storms blow through the Kansas City area.https://t.co/furE4fkZC4 pic.twitter.com/INGOTmLXl4 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 24, 2023

