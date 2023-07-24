Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms hit Kansas City area Monday morning

A tree completely blew over in Piper on the morning of July 24, 2023.
A tree completely blew over in Piper on the morning of July 24, 2023.(Kat Graue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City viewers made their way to work on Monday morning, thousands were greeted with hail, strong wind and heavy rain.

As of 9:30 a.m., Evergy reported more than 9,000 customers without power, and some experienced tree damage.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from our KCTV5 team, local first-responding agencies and viewers on Monday’s storm.

UPDATE: South Patrol has also been impacted by this outage. If you are planning to visit the patrol desk today, please...

Posted by Kansas City Kansas Police Department - KCKPD on Monday, July 24, 2023

"First round damage and now second Piper area, 131st and Hollingsworth" 📷: Diane 📍: Piper If you are safe, share your weather photos/videos with us here! https://www.kctv5.com/community/user-content/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, July 24, 2023

