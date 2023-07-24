Aging & Style
KCTV5 Cares: Children’s choir takes the stage

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Operation breakthrough is an early childhood education center that offers a range of social services to meet the needs of children and families in KC. For over 50 years Operation Breakthrough has evolved and now houses a campus with four buildings consisting of classrooms, food pantry’s, a maker space, stem lab and more. Tonight the children’s choir is teaming up with local artists to put on a show. Watch this for a closer look. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

