KCFD requests assistance from Bomb and Arson unit to investigate house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before noon today, the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue.

First responders arrived on scene to find an occupant who had jumped from the second floor window after she was woken up by smoke, and reported heavy smoke and fire. She said there were two more people inside.

Firefighters spring unto action and were hit by heavy fire on the first floor extending up the stairs to the second floor.

A further search of the house found no other occupants inside, but did recover a cat who had died in the fire. The occupant who had jumped from the second floor was treated for minor scratches and smoke inhalation, but refused further care. Red Cross was ordered for four adults and animal control for the deceased pet.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at approximately 12:10 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, but the fire department requested the assistance of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit to assist.

The KCFD advised homeowners with space above ground level to be prepared with an exit plan.

“The Kansas City Fire Department would like to urge all homeowners with bedrooms and living spaces above the first floor to have an escape plan should your means of egress be cut off by fire,” the department wrote in a statement. “Several manufactures sell collapsible style rope ladders for use during a fire.”

