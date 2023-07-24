Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCFD requests assistance from Bomb and Arson unit to investigate house fire

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire just before noon today that resulted...
The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire just before noon today that resulted in the death of the occupants' pet cat.(Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before noon today, the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue.

First responders arrived on scene to find an occupant who had jumped from the second floor window after she was woken up by smoke, and reported heavy smoke and fire. She said there were two more people inside.

Firefighters spring unto action and were hit by heavy fire on the first floor extending up the stairs to the second floor.

A further search of the house found no other occupants inside, but did recover a cat who had died in the fire. The occupant who had jumped from the second floor was treated for minor scratches and smoke inhalation, but refused further care. Red Cross was ordered for four adults and animal control for the deceased pet.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at approximately 12:10 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, but the fire department requested the assistance of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit to assist.

The KCFD advised homeowners with space above ground level to be prepared with an exit plan.

“The Kansas City Fire Department would like to urge all homeowners with bedrooms and living spaces above the first floor to have an escape plan should your means of egress be cut off by fire,” the department wrote in a statement. “Several manufactures sell collapsible style rope ladders for use during a fire.”

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
Mantonia’s stepson ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”
KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder

Latest News

The investigation into the house fire is ongoing, but the KCFC asked for assistance from the...
Kensington Avenue house fire 07/24
Organizers with FosterAdopt Connect, a nonprofit that serves Missouri and Kansas youth in...
Here’s how you can help provide students in foster care with school supplies
Brett Scarborough, 37, was arrested last week on multiple charges relating to child pornography.
Marshall man arrested on child pornography charges
A tree completely blew over in Piper on the morning of July 24, 2023.
BLOG: Severe storms hit Kansas City area Monday morning