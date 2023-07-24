Kansas City Current signs Brazil defender Lauren Eduarda Leal Costa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current has signed another international star.

On Monday, the Current announced the signing of Brazilian defender Lauren Eduarda Leal Costa that will keep her with the team until the 2024 season. The deal also includes an option for the 2025 season.

Brazilian World Cup defender, @laurenleal_, is coming to Kansas City 🙌🇧🇷



Bem-vinda to #KCBABY! pic.twitter.com/2HV45BusTD — KC Current (@thekccurrent) July 24, 2023

“Kansas City traded $100,000 and a 2024 international slot in exchange for the North Carolina Courage relinquishing its exclusive rights for the player,” a release from the club stated.

The 20-year-old defender is currently with team Brazil for the 2023 FIFA World Cup in her first senior World Cup appearance. She will join the Current following the tournament.

“Having the chance to bring someone of Lauren’s class to Kansas City is an easy decision for us,” general manager Camille Ashton said in a statement. She’s a promising young center back with international experience and we believe she has the ability to elevate our relentless grit on the pitch. To have not one but two Brazilian national team players here in Kansas City will make this an exciting brand of soccer to watch every match night.”

She began her professional career in Brazil with São Paulo FC in 2020 and as a 17-year-old played in 27 games and spent two seasons with the team. She later played 40 games with Madrid, reaching the 2022 Copa de la Reina quarterfinals with the team.

