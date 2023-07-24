Aging & Style
Kansas basketball announces home-and-home series against blueblood foe

Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday Jayhawk men’s basketball announced the first meeting at Allen Fieldhouse between two storied programs. Kansas and North Carolina will meet in a blueblood, home-and-home series beginning the 2024-25 season.

The first of the pair of meetings will take place at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Friday, November 8, 2024. The year immediately following North Carolina will host the Jayhawks at The Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Big 12 exploring extension for basketball tournament in KC

The 12 meetings between the two bluebloods dates back to the 1957 NCAA title game and will be the first to take place since Kansas claimed the national title over the Tarheels in 2022. The history of the two storied programs extends to personal ties with former Tar Heel head coach Dean Smith who played for the Jayhawks and Roy Williams who held coaching jobs at the head of both programs.

Further, Hall of Fame head coach Larry Brown played at UNC prior to coaching at Kansas, current Kansas assistant coach Fred Quartlebaum was an assistant in Chapel Hill for three seasons and more.

“These will be two great games from programs whose rich histories are intertwined so much,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “It will be a special day in both Chapel Hill and Lawrence when we play and I am looking forward to it.”

ALSO READ: Kansas men’s basketball announces 2023-24 non-conference slate

Kansas and North Carolina come in at first and third in the winningest program in college basketball history at 2,385 and 2,347 victories, respectively. The pair is tied at 6-6 when matching up on the hardwood, the Jayhawks coming out victorious in the last four.

Season tickets for all Kansas home games can be purchased here and more information on Student Combo Passes can be found here.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS JAYHAWKS HERE.

