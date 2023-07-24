Homicide on near East 8th street in KC, KCPD investigates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday evening.

At 6:30 p.m., KCPD was dispatched to the area of the 3700 block of East 8th street. At the time, only one responding vehicle arrived when multiple residents began to wave the officer down.

One man was found dead upon arrival. KCPD was later made aware that there is a second shooting victim who was self transported to a hospital before police could arrive.

The investigation into this homicide is in the early stages. KCPD confirmed that there no suspects in question at this time.

Detectives are asking for anyone with any information to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

This is an active crime scene and crime scene personnel are investigating the scene.

This is a breaking news story and KCTV5 will provide updates as they become available.

