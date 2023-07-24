Here’s how you can help provide students in foster care with school supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of foster children in the Greater Kansas City area are in need of school supplies for the upcoming academic year, and an area organization is looking to address their needs.

Organizers with FosterAdopt Connect, a nonprofit that serves Missouri and Kansas youth in foster and adoptive care, announced that they are seeing a record number of registrations for their Back to School Drive on Aug. 5.

“Having a new backpack, notebook, and adequate supplies sets the tone for the start of school,” FosterAdopt Connect CEO Lori Ross said. “Most of these youth have experienced so much upheaval in their young lives, so knowing that they will be provided for, and that they aren’t different than their classmates, goes a long way to helping them feel confident ahead of the year. Last year we served just under 1,000 kids during the event and we expect to surpass that number this year.”

The organization stated that by July 31, it hopes to have gathered donations of school supplies and hygiene products for youth ranging from preschool to high school. Those items would then go directly to youth who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, some of whom may never have had their own school supplies before, a statement detailed.

Those wishing to drop off donations can do so Monday-Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at either 18600 E. 37th Terrace S., Independence, MO 64057, or 901 N 8th St., Kansas City, KS 66101.

They can also contribute monetarily or shop FosterAdopt Connect’s Amazon Wishlist here.

