Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Gas station blanketed in white when fire suppression system goes off

The gas station's fire suppression system was activated, but fire officials say they’re not sure why. (WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A fluffy, white powder covered the pumps, cars and drivers at a Massachusetts gas station after the fire suppression system went off for an unknown reason.

At least two drivers were parked next to the pumps Friday at a Shell station in Allston when the fire suppression system was activated, covering everything in a layer of white powder that looked like a coating of snow.

Cab driver Jean Aristide says he had just pulled up to a pump and stepped out of his car when all of a sudden, everything around him went white.

“I didn’t see anything at all,” he said. “Everything was white. I had no idea if I was going to see again.”

Another driver caught by the powder says the incident scared him.

“It’s so bad,” he said. “It scared me so bad.”

Footprints and tire tracks could be seen in the layer of powder on the ground. The powder is essentially sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda, and not considered dangerous.

Still, Aristide says he had trouble breathing until paramedics gave him oxygen. He then had to figure out how to clean his cab – both outside and inside.

Fire officials say they’re not sure what triggered the system. Normally, systems like this are set off by heat, but one firefighter says the trigger may have been exhaust from a passing truck.

The system was inspected in April, and everything was up to code, according to a firefighter.

The gas station was closed, so cleanup could be done. Crews would normally vacuum up the powder, but a light rain started falling Friday afternoon. The power gets harder and messier to clean up once it gets wet.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Mantonia’s stepson ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”
KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates

Latest News

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier
White powder covers pumps, cars, drivers at Mass. gas station
Remembering a life taken too soon
Members of the community gathered at the intersection of 63rd street and The Paseo Sunday night...
Members of community gather to remember 13-year-old who died after getting hit by a car