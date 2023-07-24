FORECAST: Kansas City in store for series of hot days

Morning rain helped keep our temperatures a bit more tolerable Monday afternoon. Expect a standard summer evening across the board. Overnight, we’ll stay pretty warm. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The high heat will start Tuesday and it won’t let up for days. We are anticipating afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s, with some upper 90s mixed in. Humidity levels will not be awful this week, but definitely noticeable. That will allow for heat indices to climb near or over 100 degrees, likely through Friday. In order to get a Heat Advisory issued, we need to be forecasting heat indices over 105 degrees. So, as of right now, only Heat Advisories are in place for our far western counties through Thursday evening. I do think we could get Heat Advisories closer to the metro (as midweek heat indices will be over 100), but we will see. There are no significant rain chances, but a few light scattered showers are possible Tuesday early afternoon. Aside from that, the heat is going to stay with us. 90s are in the forecast even into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.