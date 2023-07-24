FORECAST: It’s a Storm Track Five Weather Alert Day as we become impacted by morning storms and dangerous heat into the afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A stationary front this morning is lingering across the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley. With it, is an upper level, low pressure system remaining between the southern central border of Kansas into Oklahoma with a reasonable southerly flow out of the south, central plains. We’re allowing for moist unstable air to mix into the mid levels and produce storm activity. Most of our storms are expected by early to mid-morning and will continue to around lunchtime where they exit to the south east. Heavy downpours and potential severe weather is possible. A marginal risk for severe storms is in the area, including the metro so we all must be on alert especially for the morning commute. Once the storms pass, heat and humidity take over.

High temperature today are expected in the lower and middle 90s with the feel like temperature close to 100°. A few isolated showers and weak storms are expected at this time both Tuesday and Wednesday but the temperature is going to be the most concerning weather feature. Mid to upper 90s are expected all week long with the peak of our heat on Thursday afternoon near 100°. Heat indexes are expected to range between 101 and 105° on average.

Temps v Heat Index (KCTV 5)

Thursday may yield the feel like temperature closer to 110°. This kind of heat is no joke and must be taken seriously. If you plan on taking kids to the park, do it within the morning time frame before the sun bakes the park equipment. With afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s, the park equipment may yield third-degree burns on your children. This can also be said for pets and walking them during the afternoon. It is best to walk them within the morning or within the evening as the temperature cools off. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade. Heat stroke, heat, exhaustion, and heat cramps are going to be a major concern through the next several days.

Temperatures seem to drop near normal by next week as we see signs of a stronger storm system that builds through the weekend. At this time the models are not agreeing on the dayside, but we do see signs of storm activity which will lead to a cooler pattern that comes from the north.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.